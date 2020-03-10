Paramore’s Hayley Williams reiterates stance on ‘Misery Business’ controversy

Hayley Williams has reaffirmed her stance on the controversial lyrics of Paramore‘s breakout hit, ‘Misery Business’.

Back in 2018, Williams announced that the track had been axed from her band’s live shows amid the ongoing debate over whether its message was “anti-feminist”. This was due to one particular line in the second verse: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.”

Before playing ‘Misery Business’ one last time, Williams explained: “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should. We feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while.”

The singer has now spoken out once again after being made aware that the single had made its way onto Spotify’s ‘Women Of Rock’ playlist, along with her recent solo track ‘Simmer‘.

“SIMMER” is on this playlist. thx @spotify,” Williams wrote on Instagram Stories. “But so is ‘Misery Business’.

“I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity.”

She added: “I’m so proud of Paramore’s career, it’s not about shame. it’s about growth and progression.”

Williams went on to say that “we don’t need to include [‘Misery Business’] on playlists in 2020”, despite it remaining a “fan favourite” to this day.

As Alt Press notes, the track has now been removed from Spotify’s ‘Women Of Rock’ playlist.

Penned by Williams when she was 17 years old, ‘Misery Business’ featured on Paramore’s second studio album ‘Riot!’ (2007).

Hayley Williams, meanwhile, has announced details of her debut UK and European solo tour. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday (March 13).