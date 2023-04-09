Paramore’s Hayley Williams shares note written to her teenage self

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has shared a note written to her teenage self today (April 9).

Taking to Instagram Stories, Williams shared that she had written the note for her friend’s newsletter.

“My friend Elise has a newsletter and she sends out shorthand text newsletters that constantly encourage and inspire me,” she began.

“For her birthday, she asked friends and creatives to contribute by writing notes to their teenage selves.”

In the note, Williams wrote: “I would tell her to learn now that life is both/and.”

The note Williams shared can be seen in full below and read here.

“Good and also Evil

Kind and also Careful

Hurt and also Healing

Empathy and also Not My Problem

Bad Men and also Lovely Ones

Vulnerable and also Fuck Off

Vengeance and also Forgiveness

Stay Home and also See The World

Big Smile and also Depression

Distance and also Closer Than Ever

Intimacy and also No One Will Ever Truly Know Me

Straight and also Spectrum

Newborn and also Ancient Wisdom

Neons and also Neutrals

Hope and also Dystopia

Acceptance and also Rage

God and also Nothing

Everywhere and also Right Here

True Love and also Loneliness

Believing and also Seeing

Dreams Of The Future and also Painstakingly Present

Getting Better and also Enough

Earlier this week, Paramore shared a message to their fans, reflecting on the decade that’s passed since they released their pivotal self-titled album.

Their fourth full-length effort, ‘Paramore’ was released on April 5, 2013 via Fueled By Ramen.

Looking back in a new statement shared on social media, Williams emphasised that making ‘Paramore’ took “a lot of guts and self-determination”. She added that there “was so much discourse around whether or not the band could make anything worthwhile,” Williams continued – let alone stay together”.

Noting that Paramore’s first decade was “rife with reality show-style drama”, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist went on to reflect fondly on the otherwise tumultuous story behind ‘Paramore’: “It’s really great to be able to look back from where we are now, knowing the story didn’t end when some said it would.

“If all that led to our Self-Titled album hadn’t happened, we’d be the most boring band of all time. If we hadn’t been forced out of our trauma-bonded comfort zones, we would’ve never known what we might be capable of.”

Paramore are currently touring on the back of ‘This Is Why’, which arrived back in February and was even more heavily acclaimed than the self-titled album (scoring five stars from NME’s Sophie Williams). They’ve also been a support act on Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras’ tour, where on the opening night, Williams spoke about her first time interacting with the iconic pop star.