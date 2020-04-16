Parcels have announced details of their upcoming new album ‘Live Vol.1’ – they have also shared new EP ‘IknowhowIfeel’.

Recorded live on tape and mixed on a hardware console at the iconic Hansa Studio in Berlin, the Australian five-piece will release the 18-track live follow-up to their 2018 self-titled debut album on April 30.

“For us two years ago, this idea was the perfect bookend to the debut album. A lush 24 track tape recording of all the album songs being performed in a classic studio,” the band said of ‘Live Vol.1’.

“Surprisingly it still feels like a good idea now, which never really happens unless it’s the right thing to do.”

The band accompanied the announcement with the release of an EP called ‘IknowhowIfeel’, which features a full-length visual companion of the same name.

Describing the video, director Carmen Crommelin said: “The magic of Parcels needs no added narrative if you’re lucky enough to witness them in creation. I wanted the camera to be both passive and intimate, so you could politely observe from a distance and walk through the room like a friend.”

Listen to the EP below and watch the video for ‘IknowhowIfeel’ above.

You can pre-order ‘Live Vol.1’ here.