Parcels reflect on lost love and heartbreak with the ‘Theworstthing’

Parcels have returned with another taste of their forthcoming album ‘Day/Night’, sharing new single ‘Theworstthing’.

The cut is a slower pace for the band, a reflection on lost love and heartbreak, with keyboardist and guitarist Patrick Hetherington singing, “Here I am again/Looking for a lie/Looking for a warmer way/Another glass of wasted wine“.

It arrives alongside an accompanying music video directed by Carmen Crommelin. The clip is emotive and intimate, featuring close-up shots of the actors’ faces as they talk to a therapist. Watch it below.

Speaking of ‘Theworstthing’ in a statement, the band said, “Patrick had this track written in the form of a beautifully lo-fi slow jam demo direct from his Berlin bedroom”.

“We were later drawn to it when writing together in a rented house in the bush of Australia, where we spent all hours jamming out tracks and going deep into the music. It quickly became clear that this was an example of some of Pat’s finest songwriting to date and so the task then was to honour this as simply as possible.

“Despite the groove there was a touch of country in there which we were excited to work with. The result sounds very true to Parcels while the song itself feels like pure and quintessential Pat.”

It’s the latest in a string of singles the band have released this year, including ‘Comingback’, ‘Free’ and ‘Somethinggreater’. The songs will appear on their forthcoming record ‘Day/Night’, set for release on November 5 via Because Music.