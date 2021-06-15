Parcels return with euphoric new single ‘Free’

Parcels have revealed their first new material since 2018 in the form of uplifting new single ‘Free’. You can hear it below.

‘Free’ was written during the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the Australian-born, now Europe-based band separated from one another.

The accompanying video was directed by Carmen Crommelin, the sister of band member Jules Crommelin, and filmed in both Paris and Australia.

Advertisement

“Jules wrote this song one morning when we were in lockdown, split up across separate sides of the globe,” the band said. “While the lyrics appeared to grapple with complications in his long-distance relationships, it couldn’t help but feel like a letter to the rest of the band at the same time.

“To express oneself openly and truly without fear is a freedom many of us don’t even realise we’re without. Recognising it is an uplifting moment because then we can start to work on it. In Jules’ case, this manifested in ‘Free’ – a hopeful call across the world for vulnerability and realness from a sunny garden in Mullumbimby.”

The band have not released original music since their self-titled debut album three years ago. Last year, however, they released the album ‘Live Vol. 1’, a compilation of old tracks performed live in a studio.

In a five-star review of their debut album NME wrote: “It feels both timely and from a different era – a very rare feat. Then again, not many albums are made like this any more.”