Paris Hilton appears to confirm Britney Spears and Elton John collaboration

Britney Spears has joined forces with Elton John for a new collaboration, according to Paris Hilton.

Page Six claimed last week that the pair had been “secretly recording” a joint version of John’s classic 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’ as part of Spears’ reported return to music.

The outlet reported that the two singers would release the song at some point this month via Universal Music.

During a recent interview with Paul Voor Je Neus, Hilton – who is a longtime friend of Spears – confirmed that the rumours were true. “It’s gonna be iconic,” she said of John and Spears’ upcoming track. “I just heard it a few days ago in Ibiza and it is… it’s insane.”

However, Entertainment Tonight later claimed that Hilton had misspoke and has not listened to the collaboration.

Page Six‘s recent article quoted an unnamed source who called the team-up “incredible”, adding: “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

John recorded a full album’s worth of high-profile duets for his 2021 album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, which featured acts including Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks.

Spears’ ninth and most recent studio album, ‘Glory’, came out in 2016. She released an outtake from that record, ‘Swimming In The Stars’, in late 2020 to mark her 39th birthday.

The pop star revealed that she was working on new music in December 2021. It came after her controversial 13-year conservatorship was terminated the month prior.

Recently, Spears shared an a cappella version of her hit debut single ‘Baby One More Time’. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the singer’s upcoming new memoir has reportedly been delayed due to a paper shortage.