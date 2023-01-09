Paris Hilton has called out “ridiculous” conspiracy theories that a picture of her and Britney Spears together is doctored.

In a post shared to Hilton’s Instagram feed on Friday (January 6) for friend Cade Hudson’s birthday, one photo shows Spears posing between the pair.

The picture has prompted debate and concern from Spears’ fans in the comments, with one asking: “Is that an AI Britney?”

Advertisement

The comment continued: “How dare you participate in whatever is going on with Brit?”

Another wrote, “That is not Britney,” while several claimed that the singer’s fingers looked unusual.

Others described the picture as “shady” and asked “where is the real Britney Spears?”

Hilton has now responded the numerous theories, writing in her own comments: “To all of those asking. Some of these photos were taken on an iPhone so they ended up being blurry.”

She continued: “So they used this app called Remini to make it look unblurry and sometimes the Ai distorts image.

Advertisement

“Didn’t want to even dignify this with a response. But some of these conspiracy theories are absolutely ridiculous.”

Spears’ own Instagram account sparked concerns from fans last month when she celebrated her birthday with a tribute to her younger sister Jamie Lynn, who she has been feuding with.

Spears‘ husband Sam Asghari has since addressed rumours that he has been controlling his wife’s social media, telling a photographer: “I don’t even control what we have for dinner.”

“In the past, there has been a lot of stuff going on so I understand where [some fans are] coming from,” he continued. “They’re just being protective. If anything they’re being good fans.”

Last week, Spears also responded to comments made by Jamie Lynn on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test about growing up in her sister’s shadow.

“Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Spears, who spent 13 years under a conservatorship, responded in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“[My family] hurt me and nothing was done except that I lost 15 years of my life with my family owning my name … subjected to being an angel while my dad has 5 women on his tour bus drinking that cup of coffee,” her post continued, as per Just Jared.