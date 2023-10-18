Paris Hilton to release new album, executive produced by Sia

Paris Hilton is set to release a new album next year, executive produced by Sia.

The singer and TV personality confirmed that she is currently working on the new LP, and is set to drop a new song ‘Lighter’ – which she has made with Steve Aoki – later this week. The album will mark the follow-up to her debut album ‘Paris’, which was shared back in 2006.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Hilton said, “Yeah, I’m recording the new album right now.”

Speaking about working with Aoki, she added, “He’s so dope. We’ve been friends for 20 years. I love him so much.”

Details on the title and release date of Hilton’s album remain unannounced, however, ‘Lighter’ will appear on Aoki’s upcoming 10th studio album ‘HiROQUEST: Double Helix’, which arrives on November 17. Pre-order it here.

Earlier this month, news also broke that Hilton’s memoir is to be adapted into a television series.

Titled Paris: The Memoir, the New York Times bestseller was released earlier this year and will be developed a series by production company A24 – best known for films such as Everything Everywhere All At Once and Midsommar. The series will be produced by Elle and Dakota Fanning, with Hilton herself acting as an executive producer.

Hilton found fame in the early 2000s as a socialite and model, reaching global audiences with the reality show The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007.

Her debut album ‘Paris’ featured the hit single ‘Stars Are Blind’, which she released a newly-recorded version at the start of this year, titled ‘Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)’. In addition, the song was also revamped in June with a remix that featured Kim Petras. Check it out above.

In March, while promoting Paris: The Memoir on Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, Hilton was seen greeting BBC journalists on the picket line during their strike to defend local radio stations.

As for Sia, the pop star recently announced details of her next solo album:‘Reasonable Woman’, which will be released in spring 2024 via Atlantic Records and marks her first solo album in eight years. She has also shared the new single, titled ‘Gimme Love‘.