Paris Jackson’s band The Soundflowers announce debut EP

Paris Jackson has announced that she’ll team up with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn to release their debut EP as The Soundflowers.

The five-track effort will arrive next week, featuring the tracks ‘Your Look (Glorious)’, ‘Geronimo’ and ‘Notes On A Ghost’.

Paris, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, formed the group with Gabriel after the pair met at Los Angeles’ Rainbow Bar and Grill where he was gigging with his band TrashDogs.

“I started writing around 13 when I bought myself a guitar but I didn’t really start sharing or recording it until I met Gabriel,” Paris said.

“We showed each other songs and even wrote a few on the spot. Everything fit together so naturally, from our voices to our songwriting style. I had never met someone who fit so perfectly with my sound.”

The duo also plan to release a merch line, with proceeds from sales going towards the Black Women Lead organisation and the Black Voters Matter Fund.

Posting on Instagram, Paris wrote: “So insanely excited to share the news that my bands EP that we’ve been talking about for the last two years is finally ready to be released next week on june 23rd. We’re so eternally grateful for every one of you and all of the support and love you’ve shared with us. i really hope you guys enjoy it (sic),” the 22-year-old wrote.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jackson has signed on to play Jesus in the upcoming independent drama Habit.

The film follows “a street-smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun,” according to Screen Daily.