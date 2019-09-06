Paris Jackson hits back at 50 Cent over his Chris Brown and Michael Jackson comparison

"True legends don't need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention"

Paris Jackson has hit back at 50 Cent over his ongoing comparison between Chris Brown and her late father Michael Jackson.

50 Cent’s comments sparked debate last weekend after he shared a screenshot of a tweet which highlighted Chris Brown’s commercial success in the US. The rapper wrote “CB better then MJ to me now” in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post which also made reference to the allegations of abuse which were made against Jackson in the controversial film Leaving Neverland.

Those comments sparked an online backlash, but 50 Cent appeared to double down on his backing of Brown yesterday (September 6) by posting a video of the singer doing several backflips during a live show. “All I’m saying is I never seen MJ come out like this.”

Paris Jackson responded to 50’s post in the comments section as she wrote in defence of her late father by citing his performance at the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“Superbowl 1993. True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention,” she wrote. “Stillness, my friend. Stillness. More power in stillness than you can probably understand.

“And I say this with zero shade to Chris [Brown],” she added. “I love him dearly. This is just for you, 50.”

