Paris Jackson has made her television debut – watch her play ‘Let Down’ on Kimmel below.

The 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson played the version of the single from legendary Hollywood venue the Viper Room, backed by a four-piece band.

The track appears on Jackson’s debut solo album ‘Wilted’, which came out last month.

Jackson’s debut solo album came after the dissolution of her project The Soundflowers with ex-partner Gabriel Glenn.

Watch her Kimmel performance below:

Reviewing ‘Wilted’, which was co-written and produced by Andy Hull, frontman of indie rockers Manchester Orchestra, NME wrote: “Haunting layered vocals, gleaming electric guitar licks and weird chord progressions permeate ‘Wilted’, and the album is at its best when these alt-rock elements are at the forefront.

“‘Wilted’ feels caught between the twee folksy pop of Paris Jackson’s previous releases with The Soundflowers and the bewildering alt-rock icon she may become. As a musical introduction, it’s enthralling, inconsistent and, at times, excellent. Ultimately, this is a glimpse of the artist that Jackson could be.”

Elsewhere, Jackson, also a model and actress, has signed up to play Jesus in upcoming independent film Habit.

The film follows “a street-smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun”.

Jackson joins Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale and Josie Ho who are already attached to the project. The film will be produced by Elevatad Films and Voltage Pictures.