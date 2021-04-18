Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, has opened up about her father in a new interview.

Speaking to The Evening Standard, Paris discussed her new indie-folk album which has been influenced, as noted in the article, by artists including Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke and Grandaddy.

Whilst not leaning towards the pop music of her father, Paris said her father’s work will “always” influence her in some way.

Paris said: “I think he’ll always influence everything I do in some way, whether it’s subconscious or intentional.

“I was around that creativity all the time, so I’m sure I learnt a lot of what I have from that.”

She also spoke more about the music the two used to listen to together.

“We listened to Kanye West around the house as well,” Paris explained. “I was always singing growing up. It was cool seeing the look on my dad’s face when he realised I could match pitch and harmonise.”

Paris also revealed that her godfather, Home Alone’s Macauley Culkin, is encouraging her music career. “His music taste is really cool,” she said of Culkin.

“He listens to stuff like Devendra Banhart and The Orwells, so when I do stuff closer to that kind of stuff I send it to him. He’s been really, really supportive.”

Meanwhile, The Struts have recently teamed up with Paris on new song ‘Low Key In Love’.

“‘Low Key In Love’ was written after a date in Los Angeles at 70’s retro bar, Good Times at Davey Wayne’s,” the band’s frontman Luke Spiller said of the track (via Classic Rock). “I walked into the studio explaining that we needed the song to have the essence you feel when entering the bar and absorb the vibe.”

Reviewing Paris’ recent album, ‘Wilted’, NME said : “‘Wilted’ feels caught between the twee folksy pop of Paris Jackson’s previous releases with The Soundflowers and the bewildering alt-rock icon she may become.

“As a musical introduction, it’s enthralling, inconsistent and, at times, excellent. Ultimately, this is a glimpse of the artist that Jackson could be.”