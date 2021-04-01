Paris Jackson has spoken in a new interview about the time she spent with late father Michael Jackson during her childhood.

Paris spoke about her dad, who died in 2009 when she was 11, during an interview with Naomi Campbell for the latter’s No Filter YouTube series, with the pair discussing the former’s acting, modelling, activism and work in sustainability.

Recalling her upbringing, Paris spoke in praise of the role Michael played in shaping her and her siblings’ worldview from an early age.

Advertisement

“My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated and not just showing us, like, the glitz and glam — like hotel-hopping, five-star places,” she said.

“It was also like we saw everything: we saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum.”

Paris added that, looking back, it was “a blessing and a privilege to be able to experience so much at a young age”.

Paris Jackson released her debut solo album ‘Wilted’ back in November. Writing in review of the record, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “‘Wilted’ feels caught between the twee folksy pop of Paris Jackson’s previous releases with The Soundflowers and the bewildering alt-rock icon she may become.

Advertisement

“As a musical introduction, it’s enthralling, inconsistent and, at times, excellent. Ultimately, this is a glimpse of the artist that Jackson could be.”