Paris Jackson reveals she skipped her prom to go to a Metallica gig

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris has revealed that she skipped her school prom in order to see Metallica live.

In a new interview with Vogue, Paris alongside her brother Prince, can be seen changing into a prom-like dress, where she makes the admission.

Paris says: “This is my second dress, and I feel like a princess,” says Paris. “I never actually went to prom — I skipped it to go see Metallica — so, uh, this feels nice. I would want my prom dress to look like this.”

Earlier in the video, Paris also reveals that she was an “insane” Mötley Crüe fan growing up and a “heavy metal head.”

Paris asks her brother: “You just started listening to Mötley Crüe, right?: Before going on: “I know you weren’t a huge fan when I was going through my insane phase…but now you’re really getting into the rock’n’roll bands I like.”

You can watch the full interview here:

Back in October, Prince Jackson said he can still feel the “guidance” of his father.

Speaking to Extra about a YouTube film review channel he and his brother launched recently, Prince Jackson said that Michael “always” wanted him and his siblings to “chase their dreams”.

Prince told Extra: “My dad was always a strong believer in going for what you want and ‘go follow your dreams and chase your dreams…

“So for us to be able to kind of sit there and hopefully make a career about talking about film and looking at film – my brother wants to be a director, I love producing – it’s just, it’s definitely, there’s some form of guidance there that kind of is ushering us into the next generation.”

Prince, Bigi and Taj launched their show on the channel with a review of Avengers: Endgame, which was uploaded earlier this year (May 15) and featured James Sutherland as a special guest.