Paris Jackson says press intrusion into father Michael’s life led to “hallucinations”

Paris Jackson has said that frequent press interest in her father Michael‘s life led to long-term anxiety and trauma.

The singer, model and actor opened up on her early life under the attention of the media in a new episode of Facebook chat show Red Table Talk.

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included,” Jackson explained.

“I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic. I think it’s standard PTSD.”

Paris Jackson (@ParisJackson) will appear on tomorrow (June 16)'s episode of "Red Table Talk" with Willow Smith (@OfficialWillow). She opens up about her PTSD from paparazzi while growing up.#parisjackson #willowsmith #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/CreZ0gLDoR — Paris Jackson Music (@illbemyownsun) June 15, 2021

Speaking to Willow Smith, she also discussed her sexuality, and praised her brothers Prince and Prince Michael II, for offering support when she came out as bisexual.

“They’ve always been super-supportive,” she said, explaining her brother Prince Jackson joined a student club in high school that unites LGBTQ youth.

“Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that.”

Jackson also previously discussed her upbringing at the hands of her famous father, saying that she was taught the value of having “solid morals” and earning privileges.

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe’s daughter explained that she and her siblings were taught: “Do what you can to leave this place better than how you found it.”

“We were lucky enough to be raised with solid morals. [Our father] would be like: ‘Oh, you want to go to Toys ‘R’ Us and get five toys? Great. You need to read five books — and I will test you on those books,” she said.

“It was very clear to us that those rides and the zoo were for underprivileged children — children who were sick and couldn’t go to Disneyland. If we were good, and we did our homework and we worked hard throughout the week, maybe we could go at the weekends, but we had to earn it.”