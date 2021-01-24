Paris Jackson shares video for Andy Hull collaboration ‘Eyelids’

Paris Jackson has shared a new video for ‘Eyelids’, her collaborative single with Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull – watch it below.

Hull produced and co-wrote Jackson’s 2020 debut album ‘Wilted’.

In the dark, atmospheric new black-and-white video, Jackson and Hull circle each other and intertwine over the emotional track. Watch the new visual below.

Discussing her admiration of Hull and their collaboration together, Jackson told Billboard: “Manchester Orchestra was the soundtrack to the most vital time in my life in regards to mourning and becoming who I am today.

“[Hull’s] voice has guided me through some of the roughest times where I really had to lean into healthy coping skills, and to hear [him] singing lyrics from my heart was one of the coolest things in the world. I remember just being so blown away that I physically leaned back in my chair and was gripping the armrest.”

Reviewing ‘Wilted’ upon its release in 2020, NME wrote: “Haunting layered vocals, gleaming electric guitar licks and weird chord progressions permeate ‘Wilted’, and the album is at its best when these alt-rock elements are at the forefront.

“‘Wilted’ feels caught between the twee folksy pop of Paris Jackson’s previous releases with The Soundflowers and the bewildering alt-rock icon she may become. As a musical introduction, it’s enthralling, inconsistent and, at times, excellent. Ultimately, this is a glimpse of the artist that Jackson could be.”

Elsewhere, Jackson, also a model and actress, has signed up to play Jesus in upcoming independent film Habit.

The film follows “a street-smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun”.