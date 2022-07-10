Paris Texas share new single featuring Cryogeyser, ‘Cyanide’

Alt-hip-hop duo Paris Texas have linked up with fellow Los Angeles outfit Cryogeyser for their first new single of the year, titled ‘Cyanide’.

Arriving on Friday (July 8), the track sees the pair embrace a grungy, rock sound, with scratchy guitars and backing vocals from Cryogeyser’s Shawn Marom.

An accompanying music video was also released alongside the single, directed by their longtime collaborator Aus Taylor. It sees the duo — Felix and Louie Pastel — in a suburban living room, where they are shot at by a radiant archeress (played by fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi). Check it out below.

The duo — who featured on the 2022 edition of The NME 100 — released their debut single ‘Heavy Metal’ last year. It would go on to feature on the pair’s debut EP ‘Boy Anonymous’, alongside other singles ‘Situations’ and ‘Force Of Habit’.

They released their second EP ‘Red Hand Akimbo’ in October that same year, including the single ‘Girls Like Drugs’.

Speaking to NME about their approach to making music at this year’s Governors Ball festival in New York, Felix said: “When we’re making it, obviously we don’t want to sound like everybody else. We just want to make shit that we think is tight.”

“I say this all the time, and I’ll say it until I die,” added Louie. “It’s all an accident, not intentional at all. It just happens.”