Park Eun-bin drops new song ‘Someday’ for the soundtrack of ‘Castaway Diva’

Actress Park Eun-bin has dropped a brand-new track titled ‘Someday’, as part of the soundtrack for the new K-drama, Castaway Diva.

The song was released yesterday (October 31) on music streaming platforms, alongside its accompanying music video. The clip features a montage of emotional scenes lifted from the series, chronicling lead character Mok-ha (Park Eun-bin) stranded on a deserted island and her subsequent re-assimilation to modern society.

The release of ‘Someday’ marks Park’s second music release to date, after she contributed to the Extraordinary Attorney Woo soundtrack with the track ‘The Blue Night of Jeju Island’.

Castaway Diva, premiered on October 28, follows Seo Mok-ha, a crass countryside girl who has pipe dreams of becoming a pop star. One fateful day, as she’s making her way to Seoul city in order to make her dreams come true, Mok-ha somehow finds herself stranded on an uninhabited island, where she remains for the next 15 years.

Park Eun-bin, who found mainstream fame for her titular role in Netflix’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo last year, stars as Mok-ha, and is joined by the likes of Kim Hyo-jin, Chae Jong-hyeop, VIXX’s N (credited as Cha Hak-yeon) and more.

Episodes will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20pm KST on South Korean cable network tvN. Streaming platform Netflix will bring the show to global audiences with release schedules coinciding with tvN’s.

Last year, Park Eun-bin starred in the popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo. NME featured the series on our lists of the 10 best Korean dramas of 2022 and the 10 best Asian TV shows of 2022.

Meanwhile, the production company behind Extraordinary Attorney Woo recently confirmed that it has signed a contract with series writer Moon Ji-won to work on a second season of the hit K-drama.