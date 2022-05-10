Parklife announces last minute ticket resale stemming from anti-tout scheme

Parklife has announced a last minute ticket resale after extra tickets were made available via an anti-tout scheme and failed payment plans.

Manchester’s Heaton Park festival, which sees 50 Cent, Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase And Status, Jamie xx, Four Tet and more perform at the 2022 event, teamed up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to secure fake or stolen tickets that were being resold to unsuspecting victims at inflated prices.

Additionally, a number of failed payment plans by intended attendees meant that more tickets are now being released for the June 11-12 festival. Limited weekend (general admission, VIP) and Sunday tickets go on sale from 10am this Thursday (May 12) here.

Graeme Openshaw, GMP Chief Superintendent, said in a statement: “We recognise that for an event such as Parklife that there are many people who will be unable to get tickets. Unfortunately every year we deal with unsuspecting victims who buy tickets from touts and get ripped off because the ticket turns out to be a fake or stolen.

“Our advice would always be that if you don’t know where the ticket has come from and don’t know the person who is selling it to you don’t be tempted to buy it.”

Also on the line-up for this year’s festival is Loyle Carner, Peggy Gou, Arlo Parks, Headie One, Central Cee, Fred Again.., ArrDee, Caroline Polachek, Tom Misch, PinkPantheress, Carl Cox and many others.

In other UK festival news, the UK’s first LGBTQ+ electronic music and camping festival is set to launch later this year.

A statement from Flesh Queer Festival, which will run from May 28-29 at Springfield Farm in St Albans, says: “The festival addresses long-term issues in festival programming, which is dominated by cis-male straight artists, breaking the cycle and allowing emerging and underrepresented talent to break through on a worldwide platform.”