Parklife confirm first details of their 2021 festival

Parklife Festival have confirmed the first details of their planned 2021 festival.

The 2020 edition of Parklife, which had been set to welcome performances by the likes of Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, Robyn and Tyler, The Creator, was cancelled in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After organisers promised that Parklife would return in 2021 “stronger than ever”, the first details about next year’s Manchester festival have been released today (August 19).

Parklife will return to the city’s Heaton Park from June 12-13, 2021, promising an “unrivalled party weekend filled with the best names in modern music”.

While more “huge” announcements about Parklife 2021 are set to be made in the coming weeks, festival organisers have now opened the early bird sign-up system, permitting festivalgoers to register in order to enter exclusive competitions and gain insider details and first access to tickets for Parklife 2021.

You can sign up here.

Parklife joins the growing list of UK festivals that are hoping to return to action in summer 2021.

Speaking earlier this month, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said that he expects a “robust outdoor summer season” for live music next year.

“Our expectations for a robust outdoor summer season in 2021 are also reinforced by the two-thirds of fans keeping their tickets for cancelled festivals so they can go to next year’s show, along with strong early ticket sales for festivals in the UK next summer,” Rapino said. “For example, Download and Isle of Wight are pacing well ahead of last year.”