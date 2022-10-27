Parklife festival announces 2023 dates with early bird ticket information

Parklife festival has confirmed the dates for its 2023 edition along with information about early bird ticket sales.

The event, dubbed the UK’s “biggest metropolitan festival”, will be held at Manchester’s Heaton Park on June 10-11, 2023.

Today (October 27), festival organisers have unleashed the first early bird tickets, which are cheaper than general sale prices, and are on sale now here for fans that previously signed up. There will be limited early bird tickets available in the general sale, which kicks off tomorrow (October 28) at 10am BST here.

To ensure Parklife is available to all, organisers have also announced a new payment plan programme, with general admission weekend tickets available from £9.50 a month (subject to availability).

PARKLIFE 2023 PRESALE IS NOW LIVE – IF YOU SIGNED UP CHECK YOUR EMAILS AND MOVE FAST 🚀 Message us if you have an questions pic.twitter.com/vRiM9cAd3n — Parklife 2023 🪩 (@Parklifefest) October 27, 2022

The moves come after organisers said that the 2022 event sold out in less than 48 hours.

Last year’s festival saw performances from acts including 50 Cent, Tyler, the Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase And Status and Jamie xx.

In May of this year, Parklife announced a last-minute ticket re-sale after extra tickets were made available via an anti-tout scheme and failed payment plans.

The festival teamed up with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to secure fake or stolen tickets that were being resold to unsuspecting victims at inflated prices.

Additionally, a number of failed payment plans by intended attendees meant that more tickets were then released for the June 11-12, 2022 festival.

Graeme Openshaw, GMP Chief Superintendent, said in a statement: “We recognise that for an event such as Parklife that there are many people who will be unable to get tickets. Unfortunately every year we deal with unsuspecting victims who buy tickets from touts and get ripped off because the ticket turns out to be a fake or stolen.

“Our advice would always be that if you don’t know where the ticket has come from and don’t know the person who is selling it to you don’t be tempted to buy it.”

Parklife is set to announce next year’s line-up in early 2023.