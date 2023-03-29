Parklife festival announces ‘Green Pledge’ for 2023

Parklife has announced a ‘Green Pledge’ for its 2023 festival.

Organisers for the Manchester festival have shared a series of innovations and schemes, aiming to make Parklife 2023 its most sustainable year yet.

Called the ‘Green Pledge’, the new proposals span across nearly all aspects of the upcoming live event – ranging from the food sold by vendors to the methods of transport offered for ticket holders.

Set to take place between June 10 and June 11, all water sold at the 2023 instalment will be provided in recyclable materials, with no single-use plastics available on site. Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles.

Further, not only are all food vendors required to provide compostable cutlery, plates and cups – as seen previously – for 2023, every vendor will be expected to provide at least one vegan food option when on site. This is done in a bid to reduce the consumption of meat and fish and other unsustainable food options.

Through the newly-introduced 8th Plate scheme, all food waste created by the event will be donated to the Open Kitchen MCR charity – a local project that turns food waste into meals for vulnerable people across the city.

Alongside implementing changes that directly impact visitors and vendors, the festival itself will also be restructured in an effort to be greener. This comes as over 50% of the event is set to be fuelled using sustainable biofuel, environmentally-friendly glitter is encouraged and the festival will remain completely cashless and paperless.

Taking place in Manchester’s Heaton Park, organisers encourage ticket-holders to use public transport to get to the festival and a partnership has been struck with The Big Green Coach, which offers carbon-neutral travel.

Back in February, the first wave of artists set to perform at the UK’s “biggest metropolitan festival” was announced. This included headliners, The Prodigy, Aitch and The 1975, as well as other acts such as Lil Simz, Fred Again.. and Slowthai.

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are also set to perform at the two-day event, as well as a collaborative show from Wu Tang Clan and Nas. Tickets are available now.

“Buzzin to be headlining Parklife this year!” Aitch said in a statement. “It’s been one of my main goals since I started music so for it to be happening now at this point is unreal. I don’t care what happens after this, I’m happy.”