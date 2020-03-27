Manchester’s Parklife and London’s Lovebox are among the latest festival cancellations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On a day that saw the capital’s All Points East festival pulled due to the COVID-19 crisis, now Parklife in Heaton Park and Lovebox in Gunnersbury Park will also be taking a year off as the UK grapples to control the spread of the virus. Both events were to be held over the same weekend of June 12-14.

With a line-up that featured Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, Robyn and Tyler, The Creator, Parklife told ticketholders that they “really did try to make this work, but ultimately [cancellation] was unavoidable”. Liam Gallagher also had a headline show to take place at Heaton Park the day before, which has now also been pulled.

Advertisement

“Parklife festival will no longer be taking place this year.

“We’ve been closely monitoring this unprecedented situation and it has now become clear that it’s simply not possible for Parklife 2020 to go ahead.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and of course we’re really disappointed, we really did try to make this work, but ultimately it was unavoidable.

“We would like to apologise to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were and would like to thank all of you for such incredible support. Parklife will return stronger than ever on 12th & 13th June 2021 and we hope to see you all then.

“We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year’s festival.

Advertisement

“Please look out for an e-mail from your ticketing agent very soon. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted after 5 days as they are very busy at this time.

“For now, please do look after yourselves, your family and one another, and we look forward to seeing you all again very soon.”

Lovers, please find below a statement regarding this year's Lovebox Festival pic.twitter.com/EzGE36AsIs — Lovebox 2020 (@LoveboxFestival) March 27, 2020

With a line-up similar to that of Parklife, Lovebox issued a similar statement – promising fans that they were looking forward to “brighter times ahead”. Both events have announced that they’ll be returning next year over the weekend over June 11-13, 2021.

Both festivals join the scores of gigs, tours and events pulled in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus – with this week seeing Isle Of Wight and Download Festival 2020 cancelled following the likes of Glastonbury and South By South West.