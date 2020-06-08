Listen to ‘Parklife’ remix of Tommy Robinson criticising Little Mix over anti-racism protests

A video of Tommy Robinson criticising Little Mix over anti-racism protests has been remixed using Blur‘s ‘Parklife’ – listen to it below.

The anti-Islam activist and former leader of the English Defence League shared a video this weekend of him attacking the various protests taking place across the UK in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protests taking place across the US and around the world come after George Floyd, an African-American man, was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes and ignored the man’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Advertisement

During demonstrations in London, a statue of Winston Churchill was graffitied to read “Churchill was a racist.” In Bristol, a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled and thrown into a harbour.

Angered by these incidents, Robinson, who on Saturday (June 6) was released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault, took to social media to attack Little Mix, boxer Anthony Joshua, and any other celebrity “jumping on your virtue signalling bandwagon.”

“What’s going on?” Robinson asked. “What’s happening with this protest today… Anthony Joshua, you got anything to say about this shit? You got anything to say about what they done to Churchill’s statue? Or you think he’s a racist as well do you?”

Tommy Robinson calling out Little Mix and Anthony Joshua vs Parklife pic.twitter.com/EUjSqsM3Yv — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) June 7, 2020

Turning his attention to Little Mix, he said: “What about Little Mix? You were there weren’t you? You support the defacement of our Churchill statue do you?”

Now, Robinson’s rant has been remixed using Blur’s 1994 hit single ‘Parklife’. It’s not clear as to who exactly is responsible for it, but you can listen to it above.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bristol’s Colston Hall, which is named after a slave trader, has announced that it will reveal a new name this coming autumn following anti-racism protests.

The venue is named after Edward Colston, a prominent 17th Century slave trader who has been a controversial figure in the city of Bristol for many years. It first opened as a concert venue in 1867, before becoming a popular rock concert venue in the 1960s.