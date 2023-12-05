Parklife to lower 2024 ticket prices to make festival “accessible to all”

Parklife have lowered their ticket prices for their 2024 edition, pledging to make the festival “accessible to all”.

While the price of festival tickets has generally risen year-on-year, particularly as the cost of living crisis has increased the costs of putting on events, the Manchester festival has bucked the trend by cutting almost £5 off ticket prices in an “industry first”.

Standard entry to the two-day Heaton Park event will now cost £125, as opposed to £129.50 last year. By contrast, the price of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by £20 to £360 this year. In 2022, the price of admission jumped from £280 to £340, including booking fees.

The full line-up for next year’s event will be revealed in January, but tickets will be available from Friday (December 8).

Similarly, the price of Reading and Leeds tickets rose this year to £325, up from £286.20 for 2023’s edition of the festival. In 2021, they were priced at £232, meaning they’ve increased by almost £100 in just two years.

Meanwhile, a 3-day ticket for TRNSMT will set you back £280, having shot up from 2022’s ticket price of £175 and 2023’s £200.

Last year’s edition of Parklife featured The Prodigy, Aitch and The 1975 as headliners as well as other acts such as Lil Simz, Fred Again.. and Slowthai.

Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge are also performed at the two-day event, with there also being collaborative show from Wu Tang Clan and Nas.

Parklife 2023 also saw the festival introduce a series of interventions and schemes called the Green Pledge to improve its environmental credentials.

All water sold at the 2023 instalment was be provided in recyclable materials, with no single-use plastics available on site. Visitors are also encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles.

Further, not only were all food vendors required to provide compostable cutlery, plates and cups – as seen previously – for 2023, but they were also expected to provide at least one vegan food option when on site in order to reduce the consumption of meat and fish and other unsustainable food options.

In addition, over 50% of the event is set to be fuelled using sustainable biofue