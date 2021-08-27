‘Parks and Recreation”s Mouse Rat release long-awaited ‘The Awesome Album’

In partnership with eOne

Parks and Recreation band Mouse Rat have finally released their full-length album, ‘The Awesome Album’.

The fictional Pawnee, Indiana four-piece are fronted by Andy Dwyer (played by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt) and are equally beloved by Pawneeians and Parks & Rec fans across the world.

Mouse Rat have released their new LP today (August 27) via Dualtone Music Group in partnership with Tom Haverford’s Entertainment 720.

‘The Awesome Album’ includes the songs ‘5,000 Candles In The Wind’ (a tribute to Pawnee’s mascot Li’l Sebastian) and ‘Catch Your Dream’, which features the mysterious Duke Silver (the alter ego of Nick Offerman’s character Ron Swanson).

Other Mouse Rat favourites, such as ‘The Pit’, ‘Sex Hair’ and ‘Two Birds Holding Hands’, also feature on the LP.

Scott Tanner (aka Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy) of the legendary Pawnee band Land Ho! is among the guests on ‘The Awesome Album’, with Tanner linking up with Duke Silver on the record’s closing song ‘Cold Water’.

Mouse Rat’s ‘The Awesome Album’ is available to stream now on all major streaming platforms, while a limited edition range of merchandise and physical copies of the album can be bought here.

You can see the tracklist for Mouse Rat’s ‘The Awesome Album’ below.