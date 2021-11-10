NewsMusic News

Parkway Drive announce 2022 UK and European tour

Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 12)

By Tom Skinner
Parkway Drive press photo
Parkway Drive. CREDIT: Press

Parkway Drive have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2022 – see all the details below.

The Australian band, whose latest album ‘Reverence’ arrived in 2018, will perform a string of shows throughout next September into October. Tickets go on sale here this Friday (November 12) at 10am GMT.

Following gigs in Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and other cities, Parkway Drive are set to touch down in the UK on September 30 for a performance at Alexandra Palace in London. Further shows will take place in Manchester (October 1), Nottingham (2) and Cardiff (3).

Sheffield metalcore group While She Sleeps will appear as the support act at the dates.

Fans who purchased tickets for the band’s previously announced postponed concerts are able to carry over their bookings to the new tour dates. Tickets for London, however, cannot be rolled over due to a change in venue.

Parkway Drive will play:

SEPTEMBER 2022

9 – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)
10 – Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)
12 – Brussels, Forest National (BE)
13 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)
14 – Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)
16 – Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)
17 – Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)
18 – Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)
20 – Berlin, Velodrom (DE)
21 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)
23 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)
24 – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)
25 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)
27 – Paris, Zenith (FR)
30 – London, Alexandra Palace (UK)


OCTOBER 2022

1 – Manchester, AO Arena (UK)
2 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)
3 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

In a four-star review, NME wrote described ‘Reverence’ as “a record for arenas, and Parkway Drive have finally – and perhaps unexpectedly – become the modern metal band who deserve to fill them”.

A live album, ‘Viva The Underdogs’, came out last year along with an accompanying tour film of the same name.

Speaking to NME about the project, frontman Winston McCall explained: “I’ve always loved live albums that take you to that show. The live show and recorded album are two totally different beasts, two totally different interpretations of the music.

“Parkway was always designed as a live beast. We started as a small-town band for our friends to mosh to in the local youth centre. And we wanted to capture that.”

