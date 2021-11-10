Parkway Drive announce 2022 UK and European tour

Parkway Drive have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2022 – see all the details below.

The Australian band, whose latest album ‘Reverence’ arrived in 2018, will perform a string of shows throughout next September into October. Tickets go on sale here this Friday (November 12) at 10am GMT.

Following gigs in Prague, Berlin, Amsterdam, Paris and other cities, Parkway Drive are set to touch down in the UK on September 30 for a performance at Alexandra Palace in London. Further shows will take place in Manchester (October 1), Nottingham (2) and Cardiff (3).

Sheffield metalcore group While She Sleeps will appear as the support act at the dates.

Fans who purchased tickets for the band’s previously announced postponed concerts are able to carry over their bookings to the new tour dates. Tickets for London, however, cannot be rolled over due to a change in venue.

Parkway Drive will play:

SEPTEMBER 2022

9 – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)

10 – Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)

12 – Brussels, Forest National (BE)

13 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)

14 – Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

16 – Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)

17 – Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)

18 – Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

20 – Berlin, Velodrom (DE)

21 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)

23 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)

24 – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

25 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)

27 – Paris, Zenith (FR)

30 – London, Alexandra Palace (UK)



OCTOBER 2022 1 – Manchester, AO Arena (UK)

2 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

3 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)