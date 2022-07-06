Parkway Drive have announced their seventh studio album, ‘Darker Still’ – check out the video for new track ‘The Greatest Fear’ below.

The Australian band, whose latest record ‘Reverence’ arrived in 2018, will release their next full-length effort on September 9 via Epitaph. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Arriving today (July 6), the thrashing latest single from the forthcoming album is accompanied by a cinematic video directed by James Chappell.

“The greatest fear, the one we all share; this song is about the unifying force we all must face – death,” explained frontman Winston McCall of the song, which follows on from ‘Glitch’.

“The goal was to create a song that saw death not as something that separates, but something that connects us all on our paths. Musically, we wanted to create a song that did this concept justice. It’s heavy, it’s epic and when it stomps it leaves an impact.”

As for how the 11-track ‘Darker Still’ came about, McCall said: “When Parkway originally started out, we all were trying to push ourselves to do more than we possibly could. What you hear on ‘Darker Still’ is the final fulfilment of our ability to learn and grow, catching up with the imagination that we have always had.”

He continued: “There are compositions and songs that we’d never attempted before – or, to be more accurate, which we have attempted in the past, but not had the courage, time or understanding to pull off.”

Guitarist Jeff Ling added: “I’m really proud of what we have achieved together, and feel that as musicians, we have really ascended to new realms of class and ability.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Darker Still’ and its official cover artwork below.

1. ‘Ground Zero’

2. ‘Like Napalm’

3. ‘Glitch’

4. ‘The Greatest Fear’

5. ‘Darker Still’

6. ‘Imperial Heretic’

7. ‘If A God Can Bleed’

8. ‘Soul Bleach’

9. ‘Stranger’

10. ‘Land Of The Lost’

11. ‘From The Heart Of The Darkness’

Parkway Drive will showcase their new album on a UK and European headline tour this September/October. You can see the full schedule of dates below and find any remaining tickets (UK) here.



SEPTEMBER

9 – Leipzig, Quarterback Immobilien Arena (DE)

10 – Prague, Forum Karlin (CZ)

12 – Brussels, Forest National (BE)

13 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal (LUX)

14 – Frankfurt, Festhalle (DE)

16 – Zürich, Samsung Hall (CH)

17 – Munich, Olympiahalle (DE)

18 – Vienna, Stadthalle (AT)

20 – Berlin, Velodrom (DE)

21 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena (DE)

23 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live (NL)

24 – Dortmund, Westfalenhalle (DE)

25 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle (DE)

27 – Paris, Zenith (FR)

30 – London, Alexandra Palace (UK)



OCTOBER 2022 1 – Manchester, AO Arena (UK)

2 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

3 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena (UK)

In a four-star review, NME wrote described ‘Reverence’ as “a record for arenas, and Parkway Drive have finally – and perhaps unexpectedly – become the modern metal band who deserve to fill them”.



A live album, ‘Viva The Underdogs’, came out in 2020 along with an accompanying tour film of the same name.