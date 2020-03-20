Parkway Drive postpone UK and European tour dates until later in the year

Parkway Drive have postponed their UK and European tour until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic – see the full list of new dates below.

The tour was originally scheduled to start April 1 in Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle Hamburg, but the band have now decided to postpone the tour until November and December.

“Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic we are postponing the Viva The Underdogs European Revolution until Nov/Dec 2020,” the Byron Bay metalcore dons said in a statement. “Health is the most valuable thing in life and we need to ensure that the wellbeing of everyone is not at stake at any of our shows.”

They continued: “All shows, except Budapest (HU) and Paaspop (NL), have a new date scheduled. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid. The Budapest show will unfortunately be cancelled.

“Due to the tour changes Stick To Your Guns and Venom Prison will no longer be able to join. Instead, we will have Crystal Lake as the opener for the tour, Hatebreed will still be main support.”

The new list of dates are as follows:

Fri November 13 2020 – MUNICH Olympiahalle (Germany)

Tue November 17 2020 – LEIPZIG Arena (Germany)

Thu November 19 2020 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley (United Kingdom)

Fri November 20 2020 – BRUSSELS Forest National (Belgium)

Wed November 25 2020 – FRANKFURT Festhalle (Germany)

Fri November 27 2020 – PARIS Zenith (France)

Sun November 29 2020 – VIENNA Stadthalle (Austria)

Tue December 01 2020 – ZURICH Samsung Hall (Switzerland)

Thu December 03 2020 – HAMBURG Sporthalle (Germany)

Sat December 05 2020 – DORTMUND Westfallenhalle (Germany)

