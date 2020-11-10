Parquet Courts announce tenth anniversary livestream performance

New York indie rock outfit Parquet Courts will celebrate ten years of being a band next month with a live-streamed performance from Brooklyn Pioneer Works. The ticketed event is set to take place on December 10, with early-bird tickets available here.

“Ten years ago, our adventure began by playing our first show to virtually no one, and to celebrate we’ve decided to play a show to everyone, virtually,” the band commented in a statement.

In addition to performing live, the band say they’ll be sharing “rare archival footage” and other content to mark the anniversary, along with exclusive merchandise for ticketholders.

Parquet Courts formed in 2010, releasing their debut album ‘American Specialties’ the following year, and have remained active since.

In 2018, the band released their latest album, the acclaimed, Danger Mouse-produced ‘Wide Awake’. In a four-star review, NME called Parquet Courts’ sixth record “an indelible underlining of their status as one of the most important bands in the world right now”.

“Parquet Courts are a magical band that make you feel everything all at once: youth, nostalgia, happiness, desolation, flying high, running low. The record’s last line, then, is fitting, Savage calling for “the fix of a little tenderness”. But where would the thrill be in that?”