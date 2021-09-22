Parquet Courts share new song ‘Black Widow Spider’, detail world tour dates

Parquet Courts have shared a new song and detailed a 2022 world tour – watch the video for ‘Black Widow Spider’ below.
The track is the latest preview of the New York band’s new album ‘Sympathy For Life’, which will come out on October 22 via Rough Trade.
So far, the band have shared lead single ‘Walking At A Downtown Pace’ and a physical-only single of the album track ‘Plant Life’.
Speaking of new track ‘Black Widow Spider’, guitarist/vocalist Andrew Savage said: “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat.
“He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.”
Watch the video for the new single below:
Following a US tour that begins this month, Parquet Courts will tour ‘Sympathy For Life’ across the globe next year, with dates beginning in late February. UK dates in June include a London show at Brixton Academy.
See Parquet Courts’ new 2022 world tour dates below. Tickets are available here.
FEBRUARY 2022
27 – Asheville, The Orange Peel
28 – Athens, Georgia Theatre
MARCH 2022
2 – Atlanta, Variety Playhouse
3 – Birmingham, Saturn
4 – Nashville, Cannery Ballroom
5 – St Louis, The Pageant
7 – Lawrence, Liberty Hall
8 – Omaha, The Waiting Room
10 – Minneapolis, First Avenue
11 – Milwaukee, Turner Hall
12 – Chicago, The Riviera Theatre
13 – Detroit, MOCAD
15 – Millvale, Mr. Smalls Theatre
16 – Cleveland, Agora Theatre
17 – Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
18 – Montreal, Corona Theatre
31 – Boston, Royal
APRIL 2022
1 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
2 – Brooklyn, Brooklyn Steel
4 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club
5 – Philadelpia, The Filmore
22 – Seattle, The Showbox
23 – Vancouver, The Imperial
25 – Portland, Crystal Ballroom
27 – Oakland, Fox Theatre
28 – Los Angeles, Wiltern Theatre
29 – Pomona, The Glass House
30 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park
MAY 2022
21 – Paris, La Trianon
22 – Antwerp, Trix
24 – Cologne, Stollwerck
25 – Berlin, Heimathafen Neukölln
27 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gedährlich
28 – Nijmegen, Doornroosje
30 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
31 – Lille, Le Grand Mix
JUNE 2022
1 – Lyon, Epicerie Moderne
3 – Barcelona, Primavera Sound
8 – Brighton, Chalk
9 – London, Brixton Academy
11 – Dublin, Helix
12 – Manchester, Albert Hall
13 – Leeds, Stylus
15 – Glasgow, Barrowland
16 – Birmingham, O2 Institute
Parquet Courts’ most recent album came in 2018 with ‘Wide Awake!’. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “Parquet Courts are a magical band that make you feel everything all at once: youth, nostalgia, happiness, desolation, flying high, running low. The record’s last line, then, is fitting, Savage calling for “the fix of a little tenderness”. But where would the thrill be in that?”