Parquet Courts share new video for latest single ‘Homo Sapien’

Parquet Courts have shared the new video for their latest single ‘Homo Sapien’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track is taken from the four-piece’s upcoming new album ‘Sympathy For Life’, which is set for release this Friday (October 22) via Rough Trade Records.

Parquet Courts have released the final preview of their new LP today (October 19) in the form of ‘Homo Sapien’.

You can hear the new track in the Marisa Gesualdi-directed video below, which features all four members of the band performing the song.

Parquet Courts have also announced a livestream event tomorrow (October 20), Feel Free: Sympathy for Life, Visualised, which will feature NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and Adult Swim’s Joe Pera. Tickets to access the livestream are available from here.

The band have previously shared the singles ‘Black Widow Spider’ and ‘Walking At A Downtown Pace’ from ‘Sympathy For Life’, which was built largely from improvised jams and produced in league with Rodaidh McDonald and John Parish.

“Most of the songs were created by taking long improvisations and moulding them through our own editing,” vocalist and guitarist Austin Brown explained recently.

“The biggest asset we have as artists is the band. After 10 years together, our greatest instrument is each other. The purest expression of Parquet Courts is when we are improvising.”

Parquet Courts will tour in the UK and Ireland in June 2022 as part of their world tour, including dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds.