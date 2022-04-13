Partygate protesters outside Number 10 are blasting ‘Fight For Your Right’ and ‘I Fought The Law’

Protesters outside Number 10, Downing Street last night (April 12) blasted out Beastie Boys and The Clash – see footage below.

Protests broke out after Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were given fines referred by the Metropolitan Police for breaking COVID lockdown rules by attending parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.

The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, along with Johnson’s wife Carrie, have been notified about the fixed penalty notices, which are the latest conclusions from the Met Police’s investigation.

Advertisement

Labour has called for both Johnson and Sunak to resign, while Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey demanded parliament be recalled for a vote of confidence in Johnson.

At the protests, many played Beastie Boys’ legendary track ‘Fight For Your Right’, which has become an unofficial protest anthem over the series of protests around partygate.

On the BBC’s 10 O’Clock News last night, the sounds of The Clash’s ‘I Fought The Law’ could also be heard over the news report.

See footage of the protests and their soundtrack below.

Someone is playing “I Fought The Law And The Law Won” at Downing Street over the news at Ten. Steve, you’re an absolute legend. @snb19692 pic.twitter.com/fRX8sX1i2V — Guffers (@gavmacn) April 12, 2022

🇬🇧 Y esta ha sido la banda sonora esta noche en #DowningStreet mientras hacíamos nuestro directo: “I fought the law and the law won” de The Clash #BorisJohnson #PartyGate #London pic.twitter.com/5ko6I1duP9 — Ainhoa Paredes (@AinhoaParedesUK) April 12, 2022

fight for your right to get rid of the Tories. pic.twitter.com/ArvEmpTwk7 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) April 12, 2022

Advertisement

Kudos to whoever is playing the Beastie Boys You’ve got to Fight for your Right to Party at full blast at the end of Downing St tonight. Not sure how the presenters could keep a straight face #BBCnews #PartyGate — Winners Lad (@winnerslad) April 12, 2022

Beastie Boys “Fight For Your Right (to party)” blasting outside 10 Downing Street 😂 #BorisMustGo pic.twitter.com/G8MTHxD2Dg — Vincent (@Planetwaves20) April 12, 2022

Following the news of Johnson and Sunak’s fines, Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: “A Prime Minister who breaks the laws his Government makes and then lies about it isn’t fit for office. Families made huge sacrifices and obeyed the law. Many said their last goodbyes to loved ones on the phone while the Prime Minister partied. Boris Johnson must resign.”

More than 50 cases for fixed penalties have now been referred by the Met.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor have today received notification that the Metropolitan Police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”

Spokespeople for the Johnsons and Sunak said they had not been told which event the fines were linked to, however, all three were reported to be at the same gathering for the Prime Minister’s birthday in June 2020. Both Johnson and Sunak have refused to resign and have said they have since paid their fines, according to BBC News.

The news follows Sue Gray’s report into gatherings held at Downing Street, a limited version of which was released in January so as to not conflict with the Met’s probe.

In total, it was revealed that Gray investigated 16 separate gatherings – including three that were not previously known about. Gray concluded that some of these events “should not have been allowed to take place.”

One of those included a “bring your own booze” event in Downing Street’s garden, which was held on May 20, 2020.