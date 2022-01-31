PARTYNEXTDOOR links up with OG Parker for slinky new single ‘No Fuss’

Georgia-based producer OG Parker has shared a new single titled ‘No Fuss’, featuring R&B artist PARTYNEXTDOOR on lead vocals.

The single, released last Friday (January 28), is the first song confirmed to be part of Parker’s forthcoming debut solo album, set for release later this year. Parker’s two previous albums, 2019’s ‘Ultraviolent’ and 2021’s ‘Die 4 Disrespect’, were both collaborative efforts with singer-songwriter Chrishan and rapper DDG respectively.

In a statement shared alongside the release of the single, Parker noted that the collaboration between himself and PARTYNEXTDOOR was a personally important one.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to collaborate with some of the most iconic artists of my generation but this collaboration is very special to me,” he said.

“It was always a goal of mine to work with [PARTYNEXTDOOR], and after the numerous records we’ve touched on [sic] I knew adding him to my album was a no-brainer.”

Listen to ‘No Fuss’ below:

Parker continued by noting that the song’s producer, Soulful, worked together with him in order to begin “creating a vibe specifically” for PARTYNEXTDOOR.

“I knew once [he] heard the beat he would connect it with the people. ‘No Fuss’ is for sure going to be a game changer, and I am thrilled to share my next single with the world.”

‘No Fuss’ is the first new music from both Parker and PARTYNEXTDOOR this year. While the former released the aforementioned ‘Die 4 Disrespect’ alongside DDG in 2021, the latter released the EP ‘COLOURS’ and a collaborative single with Preme entitled ‘Make a Mall’ that same year.