Passenger announces new album ‘Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted’

Passenger has announced his 13th studio album, ‘Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted’ – you can listen to the title track below.

The singer-songwriter (real name Mike Rosenberg) recorded the LP pre-coronavirus at his Black Crow Studios in his hometown of Brighton shortly after becoming newly single.

“Coming out of a break-up creates such a fragile window,” he said in a statement. “You’re so used to the safety of being with somebody and suddenly you’re out in the world on your own. And you get pissed and probably make some bad decisions.

“In some ways, you make it worse for yourself. But it’s a heady moment, losing love and being drunk. And it’s universal. Everyone goes through it at some stage.”

To accompany the news, Passenger has also shared the album’s guitar-driven title track and video, which sees him and his band dressed as clowns performing to a room of drunk people.

“This video was so much fun to make,” he said. “I’m a huge fan of The Joker, and as the lyrics in the chorus of the song mention ‘jokers and jesters,’ it felt like the perfect opportunity to dress up like a clown and freak everyone out. The idea of setting it in a really grim and depressing bar room environment really helps bring out the story within the song.”

You can watch the video below:

Due to arrive January 8, 2021, Passenger will celebrate the album with a livestream performance from London’s Royal Albert Hall on January 10. Priority access with be given to those who pre-order the album.

‘Songs For The Drunk And Broken Hearted’ tracklist:

1. ‘Sword From The Stone’

2. ‘Tip Of My Tongue’

3. ‘What You’re Waiting For’

4. ‘The Way That I Love You’

5. ‘Remember To Forget’

6. ‘Sandstorm’

7. ‘A Song For The Drunk And Broken Hearted’

8. ‘Suzanne’

9. ‘Nothing Aches Like A Broken Heart’

10. ‘London In The Spring’

11. ‘London In The Spring (Acoustic)’

12. ‘Nothing Aches Like A Broken Heart (Acoustic)’

13. ‘Suzanne (Acoustic)’

14. ‘A Song For The Drunk And Broken Hearted (Acoustic)’

15. ‘Sandstorm (Acoustic)’

16. ‘Remember To Forget (Acoustic)’

17. ‘The Way That I Love You (Acoustic)’

18. ‘What You’re Waiting For (Acoustic)’

19. ‘Tip Of My Tongue (Acoustic)’

20. ‘Sword From The Stone (Acoustic)’

Passenger’s 2020 UK and Ireland live dates have been rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic – you can see the new dates below.

February 2021

13 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

14 – Vicar Street, Dublin

16 – Barrowland, Glasgow

18 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

19 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

20 – Rock City, Nottingham

22 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol