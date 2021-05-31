Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has trolled Liam and Noel Gallagher on Twitter following Manchester City’s defeat in the Champions League.

City, who are famously supported by the Oasis siblings, lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the final of the European competition on Saturday (May 29).

Evra posted a video on his Twitter page earlier today that saw him don a wig in a similar style to Liam’s hair and glasses similar to those the frontman wore in the ‘90s. After singing along to a burst of ‘Wonderwall’, the former footballer said: “Liam! Where are you? You remember when you were laughing at me when United lost? Now it’s your turn.

Advertisement

“Don’t be jealous. I just want to say this is a special Monday for you, Liam. And stop saying Manchester is blue – I’ve got more trophies than your entire club.”

Evra finished the video by singing along to ‘Wonderwall’ again, but changed the words to “Maybe you’re gonna win it when I’m 90/ And after all you’re my noisy neighbour.” Watch the video above now.

Liam and Evra previously interacted on social media last year when Manchester United lost 6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur. Evra was commentating on the match for Sky and said after the match he was “really, really angry” with the result.

Never !!! City will never win the champions league 🏆 so much respect for your music I nearly fight one day with United Player because I play wonderwall before a game. As you were, PE. https://t.co/LFVCBNDCmk — Patrice Evra (@Evra) October 4, 2020

Gallagher later tweeted, “Patrice Evra c’mon you know”, with the football star responding: “Never!! City will never win the Champions League. So much respect for your music I nearly fight one day with United Player because I play Wonderwall before a game. As you were, PE.”

Advertisement

Neither of the Gallagher brothers have responded to Evra’s video at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Liam countered his older brother’s £100million price to get Oasis back together last week. “I’d do it for FREE,” he commented on a post by fan page Oasis Mania.