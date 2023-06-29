Patti LaBelle on forgetting words during Tina Turner tribute: “I did my best”

Patti LaBelle has spoken out after she paid tribute to Tina Turner at the 2023 BET Awards, but forgot the words to the song during her performance.

The Q’ueen of Rock’n’Roll’ Tina Turner passed away last month after suffering from a “long-term illness”. She was aged 83-years-old when she died peacefully at her home in Switzerland.

Last Saturday (June 23), in honour of the late singer, legendary soul singer Patti Labelle sang her own rendition of ‘The Best’ at the 23rd BET Awards.

However, she had a mishap on stage when she couldn’t see the lyrics on the teleprompter and shouted: “I can’t see the words and I don’t know. I’m tryin’, y’all!” before she persevered and exclaimed “God bless you, Tina Turner”.

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 79-year-old singer said: “It meant no matter what voice I’m in – I’m hoarse, I have a cold – but whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner, [because] she’s simply the best. So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I love her, and I did my best.”

Announcing her tribute performance at the BET Awards, LaBelle hailed Turner as “a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished.”

She continued: “She was and is everything! And I am honoured that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way.”

Following Turner’s death, LaBelle was among the many from the entertainment world to pay their respects to the icon.

“Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace,” she wrote at the time. “You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love!”

Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace! You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love! ❤️#TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/SeNcMAe9IU — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) May 25, 2023

Following the news of her passing, other musicians paid tribute to Tina Turner. Beyoncé penned a heartfelt tribute as well as added her own version of Turner’s 1966 hit ‘River Deep, Mountain High’ to her ‘Reinassance’ tour. Paramore‘s Hayley Williams honoured the Tennessee singer by performing ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ in Atlanta.

Last December, Patti LaBelle was evacuated from her concert in Milwaukee due to a bomb threat. She only played four songs.