Watch Patti Smith cover Neil Young’s ‘After The Goldrush’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Patti Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday to cover Neil Young‘s ‘After The Goldrush’.

The song was the title track to Young’s third studio album in 1970.

Smith appeared on the show last night (January 9) to discuss her new book Year of the Monkey, which saw her reveal how she once was “a jerk to Bob Dylan” backstage.

Advertisement

She recalled: “He says, ‘Hey are there any poets in here?’ And I said, ‘I hate poetry!’ I acted like such a jerk. I don’t know what came over me. Like Sixteen Candles, when you like the boy but you don’t want the boy to know you like them.”

Smith earlier stepped up to perform the live cover. You can watch the performance below.

Last week, Smith shared a poem wishing Greta Thunberg a happy birthday as the environmental activist turned 17.

Advertisement

“This is Greta Thunberg, turning seventeen today, asking for no accolade, no gifts, save we not be neutral,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “The Earth knows its kind, just as all deities, just as animals and the healing spring. Happy birthday to Greta, who stood today, as every Friday, refusing to be neutral.”

Neil Young meanwhile, recently revealed he is set to release the long-awaited ‘Homegrown’ this year, 45 years after the album was originally shelved.

Writing on his Neil Young Archives website, the artist said: “’Homegrown’ will be our first release in 2020, sounding great in vinyl — as it was meant to be… Made in the mid-nineteen seventies!”

Young stated that the album had taken longer than usual to restore because he refused to complete the process digitally, with the accompanying video showing his longtime producer John Hanlon working on the album.