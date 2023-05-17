Patti Smith, Pavement and The Walkmen lead line-up for The National’s Homecoming 2023

Homecoming, the festival created by The National in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, has announced the line-up for its 2023 edition.

The two-day event returns to Smale Park on September 15 and 16 and will, as ever, be headlined by the band themselves, who will play two unique headline sets. It will also play host to the likes of Patti Smith, Pavement and The Walkmen.

Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Arooj Aftab, Julia Jacklin, The Drin, Leo Pastel, Carriers, and Ballard all complete the line-up.

“When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown,” The National said in a statement [via Consequence of Sound]. “It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back. We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

Single-day, weekend, and VIP passes will go on sale on Friday (May 19) at 10am ET, while members of The National’s Cherry Tree fan club will have first access to pre-sale tickets from May 18. You can buy yours here.

The National released a new album, ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’, last month. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “‘First Two Pages…’ is testament to what makes this band so popular two decades down the line. This is The National back from their brink and at their absolute best.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Dessner surprised fans during a Taylor Swift show in Nashville earlier this month by joining her for the live debut of ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve’. Swift described him on stage as a “kind, wonderful, genius”.