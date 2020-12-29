Patti Smith says Donald Trump’s time in office has been “a terrible atmosphere to live in”

Patti Smith has shared her feelings on Donald Trump‘s time as President of the United States.

Speaking to The Guardian, the punk icon discussed the outgoing president’s four years in office and how relieved she is in the appointment of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“It’s been a terrible atmosphere to live in,” Smith said of Trump’s tenure. “You try to do your work and not let [politics] permeate your consciousness daily but it does. It’s very insidious.”

Going on to note that she’s about the same age as Trump, Smith adds: “I have encountered him in New York through the years and found him a horrible, narcissistic person and just a bad businessman. I’ve seen the debris of his deals.

“I think the damage he has done is going to be felt for a long time. It’s not going to be so easily healed because globally he has empowered people of a like mind.”

Smith said she would take “huge psychological relief in the new administration”.

“I’m a natural optimist so I’m not without hope or inspiration,” she explained. “What matters is trying to clean up some of his mess and get some order. I’m doing that in my house. I’m a messy person, and I know that before I can do something creative or exciting I’ve first got to clear everything away.”

Meanwhile, Smith, Nile Rodgers and Jon Hopkins are some of the big names announced for the Royal Albert Hall’s 150th anniversary programme starting next year.

The historic London venue announced earlier this month its plans to mark the milestone with a host of concerts, events and initiatives. Celebrations will kick off on March 29, 2021 – exactly 150 years on from its opening – and will run into 2022.

Other performances will come from Brian Wilson, Gregory Porter, Jonas Kaufmann, Bryn Terfel and Alfie Boe. Smith and Hopkins will put on headline shows, while Nile Rodgers will compose a pop anthem for the anniversary using a full orchestra and singers from across the community.