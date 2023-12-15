Patti Smith shares health update after hospitalisation: “I’m grateful to have had such care”

Patti Smith has shared an update on her health after being hospitalised with a “sudden illness” earlier this week.

The singer-songwriter, 76, was forced to cancel live shows in Bologna and Venice on Tuesday (December 12) and Thursday (14), respectively, while she was out on her 2023 Italian tour.

According to Italian news source TG Com 24, Smith had fallen ill and was subsequently taken to the Maggiore hospital in Bologna. On Wednesday (13), it was reported that the ‘Because The Night’ artist had been discharged and was “in good health”.

The Local Health Authority of Bologna stated at the time that Smith had undergone “a short period of observation”, and would hopefully be able to return to the stage after “an appropriate period of rest”.

Smith has since posted a message on social media alongside a photo of herself in hospital with a group of healthcare professionals. “This is thanking all at the hospital for their help and guidance,” she wrote.

“I am so sorry that we had to cancel concerts in Bologna and Venice. I will return to fulfill my happy obligations.”

Smith continued: “This is also to thank all the medical teams globally, who attend to the people’s needs, especially those altruistically serving under fire, all healers, physicians, nurses, attendants.

“Also I want to thank everyone for sending messages of love and concern. I am resting, as the doctor ordered, grateful to have had such care, though being painfully aware that many are not so fortunate.”

Smith also urged her followers to donate to Doctors Without Borders, whose teams “provide critical, lifesaving support in Gaza and in 70+ countries”. She shared a video about the charity on her Instagram Stories.

The cancelled shows formed part of Smith’s ‘A Tour Of Italian Days’ run of dates in support of her 2022 book, A Book Of Days.

Smith is scheduled to return to the US for a gig at The Salt Shed in Chicago on December 27, before wrapping up the year with two concerts at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel on December 29 and 30, the second of which takes place on her birthday.

Next summer, Smith will play two shows at the Vicar Street venue in Dublin. You can find any remaining tickets here.