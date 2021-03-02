Patti Smith to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday with special outdoor show

Patti Smith is set to celebrate Bob Dylan‘s 80th birthday with a special outdoor performance this spring.

According to Rolling Stone, Smith will take to the stage at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park’s outdoor Spring Festival which will be held at a 153-acre campus in Tivoli, New York across the last two weekends in May (20-23 and 27-30).

The singer-songwriter will perform alongside her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan on May 22 – two days before Dylan turns 80 (on May 24). The pair are due to perform “original songs and poetry as well as works by Dylan” to a limited, socially distanced audience.

It’s said that the event will adhere to state coronavirus guidelines, admitting less than three per cent of the venue’s usual capacity. Measures including spaced-out seating, mandatory masks and timed arrivals will also be in place.

Kaatsbaan members are able to purchase pre-sale tickets from here now. A general sale will begin next Monday (March 8), with digital tickets following on May 1.

“Following the success of our 2020 Summer Festival, which was a direct response to the challenges facing our industry at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are thrilled to present this inaugural Spring Festival. During the nine-week Summer Festival, Kaatsbaan was able to support over 100 New York-based artists,” explained executive director Sonja Kostich.

“This spring, the greatly expanded program will not only support artists in dance but also across music, poetry, visual and culinary arts, as well as the invaluable individuals who work behind the scenes to make a festival come to life. Kaatsbaan is also committed to the health and vibrancy of our local economy, with the Spring Festival providing opportunities for local economic growth that includes exciting new partnerships.”

Back in January, Patti Smith performed her classic track ‘People Have The Power’ during a 30-minute presentation to mark president Joe Biden’s inauguration. “This performance goes to everyone, it’s for everyone all over the world,” she said.