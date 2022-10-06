Patti Smith to release new book inspired by her Instagram, ‘A Book Of Days’

Patti Smith has announced a new book that was inspired by her official Instagram account, A Book Of Days.

The book will comprise more than 365 photographs, capturing Smith’s “life on and off the road” over the course of one year. It’s due for release on November 15 via Penguin Random House (pre-order here).

Smith, who penned the introduction for A Book Of Days, is set to embark on an accompanying 12-date book tour. Per the listing, she will present a series of “Songs and Stories” at the events. The stint kicks off at Strand Books in New York on November 14.

“In 2018, without any plan or agenda for what might happen next, Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message ‘Hello Everybody!’,” a description of A Book Of Days reads.

“Known for shooting with her beloved Land Camera 250, Smith started posting images from her phone including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her Abyssinian cat, Cairo. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into Smith’s world, photographs of her daily coffee, the books she’s reading, the graves of beloved heroes—William Blake, Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath, Simone Weil, Albert Camus.

“Over time, a coherent story of a life devoted to art took shape, and more than a million followers responded to Smith’s unique aesthetic in images that chart her passions, devotions, obsessions, and whims.”

It adds: “Original to this book are vintage photographs: anniversary pearls, a mother’s keychain, and a husband’s Mosrite guitar. Here, too, are photos from Smith’s archives of life on and off the road, train stations, obscure cafés, a notebook always nearby. In wide-ranging yet intimate daily notations, Smith shares dispatches from her travels around the world.”

Additionally, Smith has announced a second live concert with her band at Brooklyn Steel in New York on December 29. She’s also due to play at the venue on December 30, which is her 76th birthday. Tickets for the new show go on sale here at 10am ET tomorrow (October 7).

Earlier this year, Patti Smith said she has plans to release “one more album”. Her 11th and most recent full-length record, ‘Banga’, came out back in 2012.