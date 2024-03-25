Pattie Boyd memorabilia collection sells for almost £3million at auction

A collection of personal memorabilia belonging to Pattie Boyd, the former wife of George Harrison and Eric Clapton, has sold for almost £3million at auction.

The collection included letters from when she was in a “love triangle” with Harrison and Clapton, along with artwork, photos and more.

The internationally famous fashion model has been cited as the inspiration behind classic rock songs like ‘Something’, ‘Layla’ and ‘Wonderful Tonight’.

Advertisement

The full collection sold for a total of £2,818,184 at auction, which was led by the original artwork Clapton chose for the cover of Derek and the Dominos’ 1970 album ‘Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs’.

The artwork was estimated to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, but went for £1,976,000 after a prolonged bidding battle, according to The Guardian.

The collection went on public display at auction house Christie’s London headquarters, before going up for sale.

How Pattie Boyd inspired some of the 20th century's greatest love songs. As mementoes from the iconic rock muse's collection come to Christie's, the model-turned-photographer looks back on her relationships with two legendary songwriters. Read here: https://t.co/poqj9hB0mc pic.twitter.com/FkWXB24xYV — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) February 26, 2024

“I am completely blown away by the enthusiasm of international bidders for these special treasures that I have always loved,” said Boyd of the sale.

“I am so happy that new hearts will now enjoy them, as they enter into their next ‘chapters’.

Advertisement

“I am lucky that my life today continues to bring me joy and different adventures – I would encourage people to follow their passions and live their lives with gusto.”

Other items in the auction included handwritten postcards and letters from Harrison and Clapton, personal photographs, guitar picks, 1970s dresses and more.

A love letter from Clapton in January 1971, written on a page torn from John Steinbeck’s Of Mice and Men, was expected to go for around £10,000 to £15,000, but sold for £119,700.

The original handwritten lyrics for Harrison’s song ‘Mystical One’ sold for £47,800, while a photograph of The Beatles in India in 1968 sold for £52,920.

Boyd first met Harrison on the set of 1964 film A Hard Day’s Night and married the guitarist in 1966.

Harrison was friends with Clapton and the latter would regularly spend time at their Surrey home, with the two seemingly striking up their own relationship. Boyd divorced Harrison in 1977 and married Clapton in 1979, before eventually splitting from him in the late ‘80s.