Paul Banks’ Muzz project announce first ever live performance

Muzz, the new band formed by Interpol frontman Paul Banks, The Walkmen drummer Matt Barrick, and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman, have announced their first ever live performance.

The band, who announced their formation in March along with debut single ‘Bad Feeling’, will play a livestreamed set preceded by a Q+A on December 4 at 9pm GMT (1pm PST, 4pm EST).

The show is set to be broadcast direct from Reade’s Old Kingston Theater in New York, with the trio playing alongside additional musicians Annie Nero (bass, backing vocals) and Stuart Bogie (saxophone, flute, harmonica, clarinet, keyboard).

Tickets for the show cost £12, and are available here. The show will be available for ticketholders to watch for 48 hours after broadcast.

Ticket-buyers will also be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt designed by the band specifically for the occasion.

Although it’s the first full live gig from Muzz, they did share an acoustic lockdown performance of the track ‘Trinidad’ in May, with all three members contributing remotely.

Speaking to NME in April, Muzz said they have “super fun” plans to play live with some “great friends” joining them on the road once the global coronavirus crisis ends.

“For now, I feel good about releasing music right now because people could really use some new entertainment,” Banks said. “It feels like doing one’s job as an artist is a good thing to contribute. Just giving the world some new tunes.”

Meanwhile, another of Banks’ collaborative projects might soon see a revival. Last month it was reported that he and Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA are set to resurrect their Banks & Steelz project.