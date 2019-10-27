Paul Barrere, singer and guitarist of Little Feat, has died

The 71-year-old passed away due to complications from liver disease

Paul Barrere, singer and guitarist of American rock band Little Feat, has died at the age of 71.

Barrere passed away Saturday, October 26, at UCLA Hospital, due to complications from liver disease, according to a statement released by the band.

“Paul, sail on to the next place in your journey with our abiding love for a life always dedicated to the muse and the music,” the statement read. “We are grateful for the time we have shared.”

Also revisiting the moment Barrere auditioned for Little Feat, according to the band’s statement, he originally wanted to join as a bassist.

“Paul auditioned for Little Feat as a bassist when it was first being put together – in his words, “as a bassist I make an excellent guitarist” – and three years later joined the band in his proper role on guitar.”

Read the statement in full below:

Barrere joined Little Feat in 1973, before the band recorded their third full-length LP, the gold-certified ‘Dixie Chicken’. He took a brief leave of absence in 1994 when he was diagnosed with Hepatitis C in order to undergo treatment. In 2015, he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Little Feat released 16 studio albums over a span of 41 years, the last being ‘Rooster Rag’, in 2012. Barrere released three solo albums: ‘On My Own Two Feet’ (1983), ‘Real Lies’ (1984) and ‘If the Phone Don’t Ring’ (1986).