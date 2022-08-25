Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce 2022 UK headline tour

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced a UK headline tour for later this year – tickets will be available from here.

The duo will hit the road this November in support of their fifth studio album ‘N.K-Pop’, which is due for release on October 7 via EMI. They’ll be joined at the gigs by “very special guest” Billy Bragg.

Kicking off at Swansea Arena on November 26, the tour will also stop off in Blackpool (28), Glasgow (December 2), Portsmouth (5), Sheffield (9), Manchester (10) and other locations across those two months.

Advertisement

The stint is set to culminate with a performance at London’s O2 Arena on December 17.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.30am BST next Thursday (September 1) and will be priced at £30. You can purchase yours from here and find the full live schedule below.

NOVEMBER

26 – Swansea Arena, Swansea

27 – Cymru Arena, Llandudno

28 – Blackpool Opera House, Blackpool

DECEMBER

01 – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

02 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

03 – Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

05 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

06 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

08 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

09 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

10 – AO Arena, Manchester

17 – The O2 Arena, London

Heaton and Abbott have already previewed the forthcoming ‘N.K-Pop’ with the singles ‘Still’ and ‘Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)’.

With the former song, the pair aimed to “raise awareness for folk who have lost a child, whether by miscarriage, stillbirth or in infancy”.

Advertisement

The full tracklist for ‘N.K-Pop’ is as follows:

01. ‘The Good Times’

02. ‘Too Much For One (Not Enough For Two)’

03. ‘Who Built The Pyramids’

04. ‘I Drove Her Away With My Tears’

05. ‘When The World Would Actually Listen’

06. ‘Still’

07. ‘I Ain’t Going Nowhere This Year’

08. ‘Sunny Side Up’

09. ‘Baby It’s Cold Inside’

10. ‘New Fella’

11. ‘My Mother’s Womb’

12. ‘His Master’s Game’



Earlier this year Heaton spoke to NME about how he and Abbott had played a number of free concerts for NHS staff as a thank you for their efforts throughout the COVID pandemic.

He also discussed giving away free pints at 60 UK pubs to mark his 60th birthday, and why he thinks the Royal Family should be privatised.