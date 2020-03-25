Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott to play free gig for NHS staff at Nottingham Arena

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott have announced details of an upcoming gig in Nottingham, where all tickets will be free and go to NHS staff.

The duo, formerly of The Beautiful South, will play Nottingham Arena on October 13, and Heaton shared a message for fans alongside the gig announcement.

“The coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives,” he begins.

“The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough. We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you. By way of appreciation, we announce the following gig for all frontline NHS staff.

“From the porters, the cleaners and the drivers, to the doctors and the nurses; thank you.”

A message from Paul… pic.twitter.com/Wsqsy4F5iM — Paul Heaton (@PaulHeatonSolo) March 24, 2020

Tickets for the gig are limited to 2 per person and will go on sale at 7pm on March 31. Fans with tickets must bring their NHS or Primary Care Trust ID card to the show.

The gig is the latest show of support from the musical community towards frontline NHS staff. Earlier this week, The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess pledged to give all guestlist spots on his upcoming solo tour of the UK to NHS staff.

Meanwhile, Spotify has shared new plans to help struggling artists during coronavirus crisis. It comes as new figures reveal that UK musicians have already lost £13.9m because of coronavirus, and a new hardship fund has been launched to help.