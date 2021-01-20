Paul Jacobs, drummer for Pottery, announces solo album

Pottery’s Paul Jacobs has announced plans to release a solo album, entitled ‘Pink Dogs On The Green Grass’.

Jacobs, best known as the drummer from the aforementioned Montreal outfit, spent much of 2020 working on the record, which is due out on April 30.

To celebrate the announcement, Jacobs has shared a cut from the album, ‘Half Rich Loner’, and its accompanying animated music video. Watch it below:

“At the beginning of this video project, I had planned on filming some ideas with friends and collaborating on some stuff, but as Montreal’s lockdown continued throughout 2020, I knew I would have to figure out a way to get something together myself at home,” Jacobs explained in a press statement.

“I find the purpose of a music video is to enhance the song, so I didn’t want a story to take away from that. For ‘Half Rich Loner’, my only rule was that the character needed to be alone, and for the visuals to reflect the feeling of the music.

“Also I always visualise the drum part while listening to this song, so I was sure to animate some drums.”

Pottery released their debut album, ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’, in June last year. In a four-star review, NME called the record “funky, fearless and a lot of fun”.

“While Pottery’s debut EP paid tribute to the giants of the genre they find themselves in, ‘Welcome To Bobby’s Motel’ sees them flexing their muscles and trying to find their own space within it, all while having a hell of a lot of fun along the way,” the review read.

The tracklist for Paul Jacobs’ ‘Pink Dogs On The Green Grass’ is:

1. ‘Christopher Robbins’

2. ‘Day To Day’

3. ‘Half Rich Loner’

4. ‘Most Delicious Drink’

5. ‘Cherry’

6. ‘Everything’s Fine’

7. ‘Underneath The Roses’

8. ‘Dancing With The Devil’

9. ‘Glory Days, Yesterday’

10. ‘Kathy’s Bible’

11. ‘Your Last Words’

12. ‘The Boys Are Back’

13. ‘Hello Sunshine’