Paul McCartney and Eagles to lead Jimmy Buffett tribute concert this April

A tribute concert in honour of Jimmy Buffett has been announced, featuring a stacked line-up led by Paul McCartney and Eagles – find out more below.

The Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffet concert was announced last night (March 11) via Buffett’s official social media accounts. Per the post, the single-night concert will take place on April 11 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Paul McCartney and Eagles top the bill for the tribute concert, which will also feature performances from the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Eric Church, Kenny Chesney and more.

Also set to perform are Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro and The Coral Reefer Band. More special guests have been teased to perform, though specific names are yet to be revealed.

Tickets to Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett will go on sale this Friday (March 15) at 10am pacific time/5pm GMT via Ticketmaster.

Jimmy Buffett died on September 1, 2023. A statement on his website read: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

In a social media tribute to Buffett following his death, McCartney announced his involvement in the album, writing: “I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called ‘My Gummie Just Kicked In’. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs.

“One [new track], in particular, I loved was the song ‘Bubbles Up’. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever. He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you’re confused and don’t know where you are just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”

Tributes quickly poured in from across the entertainment world from figures like Elton John, Beach Boys‘ Brian Wilson and LL Cool J. President Joe Biden also paid tribute in an official White House statement which described Buffet as an “American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another”.